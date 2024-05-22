Google's Quick Share for Android has QR code pairing option in beta: Report

Google is reportedly planning to accelerate the connection process for Quick Share with QR codes. According to a report by Android Authority, Google’s alternative to Apple’s AirDrop could soon allow users to scan a generated QR code to establish a Quick Share connection for file sharing between Android devices.

According to the report, the latest Google Play Service beta version has traces for a new “Share with QR code” button within Quick Share options. Currently, the feature uses Bluetooth for establishing a connection for sharing files. However, Google is anticipated to bring an option to generate a QR code on the device that could be scanned by others, speeding up the connection process.

For initiating the file sharing process using the new ability, users will be required to select the file they wish to share and choose the Quick Share option. At this stage there will appear a new button for “Sharing with QR code”. The user will still be required to grant Bluetooth and Location permission to the feature before generating a QR code. Once the code is generated, the receiver could scan the code and establish a connection for receiving files.

Users would still be able to scan nearby devices with Bluetooth if they prefer that method, however, if with QR code pairing option, they will not be required to change the privacy settings for Quick Share which currently allows choosing between options like “Your Devices”, “Contacts” and “Everyone”.

The feature is still in its testing phase and only available to select users within the Google Play Service beta v24.20.13. It is entirely possible that Google scraps the new pairing option if they find issues within the feature during testing.