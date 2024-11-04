China’s Realme has confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone, the GT 7 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, in India on November 26. Realme states that the GT 7 Pro will be the first smartphone in the Indian market to feature this high-end Snapdragon processor. The smartphone will be available in India via Realme’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon.

Realme has themed the GT 7 Pro as “Explore the Unexplored,” with a design inspired by space exploration. Dubbed the “Mars Design,” it features a unique texture reminiscent of Martian terrain.

Realme GT 7 Pro: AI features

The upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro will come with realmeUI 6.0, based on Android 15 operating system. According to Realme, the new user interface leverages the AI capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside Google’s cloud-based AI resources to introduce several advanced features. These include imaging enhancements such as “AI Sketch to Image” for creating pictures from basic sketches, as well as “AI Motion Deblur” and “AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity” for improved image clarity.

More From This Section

In gaming, Realme plans to introduce “AI Game Super Resolution” technology, which uses artificial intelligence to upscale in-game visuals to as high as 1.5K resolution.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Expected specifications

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set for a launch in Realme’s home market on November 4, with several key specifications reportedly appearing on China’s TENAA certification platform ahead of release.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED micro-curved display with a 2780 x 1264 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also anticipated to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Realme GT 7 Pro will likely offer up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage in China. It is also expected to house a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging.