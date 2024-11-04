Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to bring seamless update function to Galaxy S25 series: Report

Samsung to bring seamless update function to Galaxy S25 series: Report

The A/B update function allows users to continue using their smartphones while software updates are downloaded and set up in the background

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly set to introduce seamless update functionality in its upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones. According to a report by Tech Radar, the Galaxy S25 series will feature A/B updates, fundamentally changing the way Android version updates, minor software updates, and security patches are applied.
 
The term “A/B” refers to the process in which a new software update, referred to as “B,” is downloaded and installed on a smartphone already running the current version, “A.” This seamless update functionality enables the software update to be downloaded onto a separate storage partition, allowing users to continue using their devices while the update is downloaded and prepared in the background. Once the process is complete, users will only need to reboot their devices to switch to the new version. Notably, the restart process takes less time compared to traditional methods, as a portion of the installation has already been completed.
 
Google initially introduced A/B updates in 2016; however, Samsung has only recently started adopting this technology, beginning with the Galaxy A55 launched earlier this year. It is important to note that A/B update support must be implemented at the hardware level, meaning it cannot be retrofitted to existing devices. With the seamless update support already integrated into the Galaxy A55, it is likely that Samsung will extend this functionality to its next flagship smartphones.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What to Expect

More From This Section

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to update MacBook Pro with OLED display, 2nm M6 chips in 2026: Report

Apple Vision Pro sale, Apple Vision Pro sale prediction, Apple Vision Pro expectations, Apple Vision Pro software, Apple Vision Pro developers, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro launch, Apple Vision Pro availability, Apple Vision Pro launch price, A

Apple planning new affordable Vision headset as iPhone accessory: Report

Image: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India on Nov 26: Details

Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1

iPhones could get more Apple Intelligence features in early Dec: Details

artificial intelligence

Intel, Samsung results rallies seen short-lived on AI-related challenges

 
The forthcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a redesigned, rounded frame, moving away from the sharp edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is likely to have a slimmer chassis and a larger display due to a taller body and thinner bezels.
 
While it is anticipated that the Ultra model will retain the 200MP primary and telephoto cameras from its predecessor, a significant upgrade may include a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, compared to the 12MP sensor found in the current model.
 
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, with reports suggesting that all models in the Galaxy S25 lineup may feature this chip, deviating from Samsung's usual practice of using its Exynos chip for the standard and Plus variants. This change is likely attributed to low yields of the next-generation Exynos 2500 chip.
 
Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will come equipped with the Android 15-based One UI 7 user interface.

Also Read

Samsung

Samsung plans Galaxy S25 series for early 2025, cheaper foldable in works

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Check deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Samsung to unveil new device on October 21

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a discounted price on Amazon: Details

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung launches Galaxy A16 5G: Check price, specs, availability, and more

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon