Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 17 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for June 17. Here is a step-by-step guide for the redemption of codes

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out new redeem codes for June 17, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game rewards. These rewards may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and other useful items that enhance gameplay.
 
Since these codes have a limited validity period and usage cap, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible.
 
You’ll find the latest active codes along with step-by-step instructions for redemption below.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by Indiatimes Gaming, active redeem codes for June 17 are:

  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • FFEV4SQPFKX9
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FPSTX9MKNLY5
  • FFCBRX7QTS
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mail. In the case of currency items like gold or diamonds, the balance updates immediately.
 
These codes can unlock various cosmetic items, including Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, and Diamond Vouchers, allowing players to personalise their experience.
 
Each code is valid for just 12 hours and capped at 500 uses per day, so it’s important to redeem them without delay.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

