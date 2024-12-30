AI, cybersecurity to drive 1 mn jobs by 2030: Quess IT Staffing report

The demand for skills in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data science, is expected to generate about 1 million jobs by 2030, according to a report by Quess IT Staffing, a leading provider of technology staffing solutions.

The report, Technology Skills Report, December 2024, highlights the year-on-year growth of skills across various domains. Emerging skills related to AI, machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain are revolutionising industries with innovative applications.

“India’s technology workforce is witnessing a transformative shift. The synergy of traditional skills like ERP (enterprise resource planning) with breakthrough technologies such as AI, ML, and quantum computing presents unparalleled opportunities,” said Kapil Joshi, chief executive officer, Quess IT Staffing.

Strategic investments in upskilling will remain pivotal as the workforce adapts to increasing demand for AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Emerging technologies are expected to contribute over $150 billion to India’s economy by 2030, reaffirming the country’s position as a global technology leader.

The overall workforce in India’s information technology (IT) industry is projected to grow from 5.4 million to 7.5 million by 2030, adding over 2 million jobs, with a significant shift towards emerging technologies and high-demand industries.

In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, cybersecurity and blockchain technologies are critical for secure transactions, fraud detection, and identity management. AI and ML are enabling personalised customer interactions and advanced analytics for risk management.

In healthcare, these technologies are driving predictive analytics, personalised medicine, and telehealth applications. Data science plays a key role in drug discovery and patient data analysis. In retail and e-commerce, these technologies enable personalised recommendations, inventory management, and dynamic pricing.

Blockchain hiring has experienced significant growth, with global demand increasing by over 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2023. In India, blockchain roles saw a 60 per cent rise in demand between 2021 and 2023, driven by sectors such as BFSI, supply chain, healthcare, and IT services.

Cloud computing hiring grew globally by 30–35 per cent YoY in 2023, driven by industries like IT services, consulting, media, telecommunications (TMT), and automotive. This trend showcases the accelerated shift towards cloud-based solutions.

Bengaluru continues to dominate the hiring landscape, contributing nearly half (43.5 per cent) of the tech demand, followed by Hyderabad (13.4 per cent) and Pune (10 per cent).