OnePlus Open 2 could launch in Q1 2025: Expected specs, new design, more

OnePlus Open 2 could get significant improvements in battery performance with a bigger 5900mAh battery and 50W wireless charging support

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
OnePlus is reportedly working on the second-generation OnePlus Open foldable smartphone, which is said to bring improvements on all fronts, including design and performance. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Chinese smartphone brand could launch the OnePlus Open 2 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, likely in March. The report also highlighted several changes coming with the second-generation model. Here are the details-
 
OnePlus Open 2: What to expect 
 
As per the report, images of a "late-stage prototype" of the OnePlus Open 2 have surfaced online, revealing changes in the overall design of the smartphone. The OnePlus Open is said to feature a smaller camera module with a change in the camera placement of the primary, telephoto and ultra-wide imaging sensors. The edges of the smartphone also appear to be more rounded than the predecessor, while the rear panel may feature "gentle curves." The report also stated that the smartphone may be slightly larger, but thinner than the first-generation OnePlus Open.
The anticipated OnePlus Open 2 may feature an 8-inch inner foldable display with a 6.4-inch cover screen, similar in size to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The smartphone is expected to come equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

As for the camera, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to feature a triple 50MP camera set-up at the back. If true, the primary and the ultra-wide cameras will get improved resolution compared to the previous-generation model, while the telephoto camera will be downsized. For reference, the OnePlus Open features a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto with 3x zoom.   
 
The OnePlus Open 2 could see a significant improvement in battery performance as it will reportedly feature a 5900mAh battery compared to the 4,805mAh battery on the predecessor. The smartphone is also expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaFoldable devices

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

