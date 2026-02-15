AI Impact Summit: Delhi set to roll out red carpet for 35K global leaders

Nagadas (traditional drums), lamp-lighting ceremonies, curated multi-course menus, round-the-clock concierge services, heightened security, and high-speed mobile connectivity await nearly 35,000 delegates including global executives and several heads of state, as the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off in the national capital on Monday.

Guests will be welcomed with traditional Indian rituals such as aarti and tika, and presented with handcrafted silk stoles woven by master artisans. “The arrival will be marked by the thunderous nagadas and royal bugles, alongside the soulful notes of the santoor and sitar, celebrating India’s rich musical heritage,” said Praydhumna Singh Rathore, general manager of Taj Palace.