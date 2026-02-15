India well-positioned to capitalise on AI markets: Birmingham & Ohrie

Broadridge, a US company that sells technology and communications solutions to the financial services industry, has seen its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru rise in prominence. The centre is core to the company’s strategy, Jason Birmingham , the company’s global chief technology officer and head of global engineering, and Sheenam Ohrie , managing director of Broadridge India, tell Avik Das in an interview in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:

Birmingham: I think back in 1999, it came to us through an acquisition. It was a traditional low-cost provider; operations and support player. In the past, we had struggled a bit to make this a preferred place to work. I think the leadership team that Sheenam has brought in has helped it become a destination for talent. As we thought about transformation and strategy from a technology perspective, the talent base in India became more crucial. We were not taking advantage of that at all earlier. We talked about agile squads and backlogs, and getting teams into a structure that allowed us to really invest in engineering, product management and business talent here.