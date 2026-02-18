AI, machine learning reshaping trajectory of human civilisation: JK L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asserted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping the trajectory of human civilisation, and called upon the youth to become leaders.

The LG said that India's campuses have evolved beyond mere degree-granting institutions and have transformed into factories of ideas and workshops of innovation where possibility takes tangible form.

"India's ambition in the technology revolution must extend beyond participation. We must become leaders. Today, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are reshaping the trajectory of human civilisation. The nations that master these technologies will write the rules for the coming century," he said.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of a 48-hour national-level hackathon under 'Innovathon 1.0'. The hackathon, organised by the Skill, Incubation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SIIEDC), University of Jammu, was aimed at promoting innovation, encouraging the development of technology-driven solutions and strengthening the entrepreneurial mindset. The LG called for transforming educational campuses to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047 and highlighted the need for creating technological ecosystems that continuously reinvent themselves, refuse to become static or complacent, and embrace change as an opportunity. The youth of India today are not watching the future unfold from the sidelines but are the architects, builders and designers of what comes next, he said, adding that pathbreaking innovation, fresh ideas and cutting-edge research possess the power to alter the nation's destiny.

"Young generation must pursue transformative innovations because Developed India at 2047 is not merely a slogan but represents a commitment - a promise made to ourselves and to future generations," he said. He lauded the University of Jammu for its unique endeavour to bridge the gap between classroom theory and authentic learning, between abstract concepts and practical application through Innovathon 1.0. He said the five thematic pillars of Innovathon 1.0 -- AI, cyber-physical systems, sustainability, health-tech and responsible tourism -- represent the actual challenges and opportunities for India on its journey towards becoming a developed nation. Sinha entrusted educational institutions with the responsibility to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit, fortify startup ecosystems and close the chasm between prototypes and products, concepts and companies.

He stated that the skills that guaranteed employability just five years ago are now fading into obsolescence. "Classrooms must pivot from passive learning to active creation. Forget asking students, 'What do you know?' the new imperative is, 'What can you build?' Spotlights should shift from individual gold-medal brilliance to interdisciplinary teamwork," the he said. Sinha emphasised that AI tools should not aim to replace human intelligence, but should augment it and amplify human capability. "As cyber-physical systems and emerging technologies blur the boundaries between digital and physical worlds, we must build robust and secure solutions that genuinely improve ordinary people's lives rather than merely dazzling technical audiences," he said.