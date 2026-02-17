Large NBFCs scale AI adoption across acquisition, underwriting & servicing

“Full stack Project Nostradamus implementation will be completed in the two-wheeler business by March 2026 and will be implemented in the personal loan and rural business finance vertical in H1FY27,” Sudipto Roy, MD & CEO, L&T Finance, said during the post-earnings analyst call.
The company is also strengthening its cross-sell engine. A new digital tool, Loan Offer Pod, was operationalised in Q3FY26 and will be scaled up in the coming quarters. Operational efficiencies are further supported by KAI Voice & Chat, an agentic AI solution handling automated collection calls in 11 languages across multiple business lines.
Tata Capital has similarly deployed AI across marketing, sales, credit, operations, service and collections, resulting in cost efficiencies through higher agent productivity, automation and intelligent call handling. AI underwriting co-pilots and AI-generated credit memos are being used across segments, improving credit manager productivity while enhancing speed, consistency and risk governance. AI-led automation in operations is also enabling higher volumes with lower manpower intensity, reinforcing operating leverage.