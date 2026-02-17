Large NBFCs scale AI adoption across acquisition, underwriting & servicing

Rajeev Jain, vice-chairman, Bajaj Finance, said, “We will be able to listen to 100 million calls next year, and we’ll be able to convert voice to text as we move forward, in the beginning for sales, then for service and then for DMS.”

The company has seen nearly Rs 1,600 crore of loan disbursements through its AI call centre. Data extracted from these calls led to an additional Rs 325 crore of volumes. It currently has 11 AI text bots live and interacting with customers. Of its 26 products, all are expected to go live between April and May 2026, after which no customer communication will be sent without an embedded conversational bot.