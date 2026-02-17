By 2050 people may not need jobs as AI advances, predicts Vinod Khosla

Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla today made a bold prediction that by 2050, people may not need jobs as artificial intelligence makes rapid gains.

“By 2050 it will be much clearer that no one will need jobs,” he said on Tuesday at the AI Impact Summit. “Artificial intelligence could eliminate large parts of white-collar employment,” he said in a fireside chat with Peak XV’s Mohit Bhatnagar.

He reiterated that the outsourcing industry will be gone by 2030 — a point he has highlighted for a few years.

Khosla also added that AI can be a game changer for a country like India, especially in bringing healthcare and education within reach of every Indian.