Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

The report collected inputs from more than 1,000 global business leaders about artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and customer engagement

Instead of viewing each other as separate entities, CIOs and CMOs should collaborate
Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Companies that make their chief information and marketing officers (CIO and CMO) collaborate closely are more likely to succeed in digital transformation, says a new report. Such companies do better in return on investment, agility and customer experience, said the report by Bounteous x Accolite, a digital transformation consultancy. ‘Stronger Together: CIO & CMOs must align to win’, as the report is called, collected inputs from more than 1,000 global business leaders about artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and customer engagement. 
 
What’s needed
 
  • CMOs must work closely with CIOs to ensure effective utilisation of IT tools
  • CMOs and CIOs must align their strategies, pool resources, find common ground

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

