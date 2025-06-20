Isro transfers SSLV tech to defence major HAL in a ₹511 crore deal

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has won a bid under which it will receive technology from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the end-to-end commercial production of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), a first for the industry as India seeks to become a global hub for small satellite manufacturing and launches. “This is one of the first instances of a space agency transferring complete launch vehicle technology to a company,” said Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) -- a space regulator-cum promoter. The Technology Transfer Agreement will be signed among HAL, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO, and IN-SPACe.

HAL won the ₹511 crore deal to manufacture the small rockets in a tight contest involving Adani's Alpha Design Technologies Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd in the last round of the bidding -- which initially had 20 players. HAL, along with the launch vehicles of companies like Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace, is expected to have around three rockets launched from India every two weeks in a few years' time, said Goenka. The state-run firm already has a contract -- in tie up with L&T -- for the production of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

"As India looks at realising the $44 billion space economy earmarked for 2033, it is imperative to enable a robust public-private partnership model. The SSLV technology transfer marks a pivotal moment in India's transformative commercial space segment. Under this technology transfer agreement, HAL will have the capability to independently build, own, and commercialise SSLV launches," Goenka said. The agreement encompasses extensive training and handholding of HAL personnel by ISRO teams, both at ISRO and HAL facilities, for the realisation and launch of two SSLVs in the next two years. "The launch vehicle system, being multidisciplinary in nature, would require the winning entity, HAL, to undergo rigorous handholding and training under ISRO at both ISRO's and the entity's facilities. This is aimed at realising the projected launch of two SSLVs from an Indian launch port," said Rajeev Jyoti, director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe.

The SSLV, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is a low-cost rocket designed to place small satellites of up to 500 kg into low Earth orbit (LEO). Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director, NSIL, said that India is expected to see around six to 12 launches a year of SSLVs in the coming years. "We are pleased to be part of this SSLV technology transfer process that would enable HAL to develop this launch vehicle that would cater to launch-on-demand needs of global small satellite customers. This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening India's commercial satellite launch capabilities, and more specifically in enabling Indian industry in realising this SSLV," Durairaj added.