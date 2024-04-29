Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: Report

Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: Report

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google

Representative Image
Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple Inc has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's generative AI technology to power some new features being introduced in the iPhone later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies have begun discussing terms of a potential agreement and how OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple's next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported last month that Apple was in talks to license Google's Gemini chatbot for new iPhone features.

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google or pick another provider entirely, the Bloomberg report said.

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company was investing "significantly" in generative AI and would reveal more about its plans to put the technology to use later this year.

Also Read

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

ChatGPT: OpenAI opens up AI chatbot without necessitating account signup

OpenAI allows ChatGPT Plus users to upload files for contextual responses

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Explained: Tesla's full self-driving and why its China rollout matters

Now, Google Play Store lets you download two apps simultaneously: Details

Nothing introduces Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour at Rs 23,999 onwards: Details

PlayStation 5 Slim: Sony announces 'limited period offer' on gaming console

iPad Pro: Apple to debut M4 chip with support for on-devices AI on May 7

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Google's AIMicrosoft's artificial intelligenceApple Apple WWDC

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story