Amazon announces Fire TV streaming sticks, Echo Show 8, and more: Details

Amazon unwrapped a plethora of new devices on September 20 during an in-person event at HQ2 in Virginia. The list includes a new range of Fire TV streaming sticks, next-generation Echo Show 8, New Echo Frames and more.

Next generation Fire TV Sticks

Amazon unveiled two new streaming sticks- Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV stick 4K Max. Both devices get significant updates, with Stick 4K now featuring a 1.7Ghz quad-core processor while the high-end 4K max running on a 2Ghz quad-core processor. Stick 4K gets support for Wi-Fi 6 while 4k Max gets Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity. Amazon also claims that the Fire Stick 4K Max is the first streaming stick to feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Amazon has priced the Fire Stick 4K Max at a global price of $59.99, with 16GB of internal storage and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio, HDR and HDR+. Amazon has also added Fire TV Ambient mode to the high-end streaming stick, which was previously available only on Fire TV Omni series.

The Fire Stick 4K also supports Dolby Atmos audio along with Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+ while being a more affordable option. Amazon has announced the Stick 4K with a global price of $49.99.



Echo Show 8

Amazon also launched the new Echo Show 8 at $149.99 with notable enhancements. The new Echo device gets an edge-to-edge glass design and an 8-inch display. The new Echo Show has a built-in speaker system with support for Spatial audio.

The Echo Show 8 gets a new Dynamic interface that displays tailored content based on the user’s proximity from the device. With this feature enabled, the device will display content that is easily viewed from a distance, such as a simplified news headline when the user is positioned at a distance. The screen will automatically transition to a more detailed view as they approach the device. Adaptive Content will be available on 2nd and 3rd generation of Echo Show 8 from next month and will start to roll out next year for other devices.

The Echo Show 8 will also get a Photos Edition soon, which will make customer-selected personal photos the primary rotating content on the ambient screen.

Echo Frames

Amazon unveiled a new addition to its smart glass lineup with the next generation of Echo Frames. Powered by Alexa- Amazon’s own voice assistant, the new Echo Frames gets IPX4 rating for Water and scratch resistance. Amazon claims the new smart glass will offer up to six hours of playback time and will be available soon for pre-orders starting from $269.99.

Amazon has also launched Carrera Smart Glasses in partnership with the Italian Eyewear brand- Carrera. The collection includes two new frame designs- Carrera Cruiser and Carrera Sprinter.

Echo Hub

Amazon also launched Echo Hub, a wall-mountable smart home panel with an 8-inch touch screen. Echo Hub can wirelessly connect to the internet via Ethernet and provide a customisable dashboard to control smart home devices. Echo Hub will be available for purchase later this year, starting from $179.99.