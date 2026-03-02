Amazon cloud suffers outage after unidentified objects hit UAE data centre

By Aaron Clark

Amazon Web Services Inc. suffered a disruption to its services after unidentified objects struck one of its data centres in the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire.

While it is unclear if the incident is related to the conflict between the US and Iran, the fire broke out on the same day Iranian projectiles struck the UAE in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. AWS said the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. Dubai time on Sunday and the fire department shut off power to the facility and generators as they worked to extinguish the blaze, according to a post on its Health Dashboard.