Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Beyond reduced prices, customers can avail additional offers on purchasing the Mac mini (M4) through Amazon India during the sale period:

The Mac mini 2024 is half the size of the previous generation model, measuring five-inch by five-inch. Apple stated that this compact design has been made possible due to the power efficiency of Apple Silicon and a new thermal architecture for heat dissipation. The new Mac mini is also the first carbon-neutral Mac, made with over 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure.

ALSO READ: Apple's foldable iPhone may feature Air-like ultra-thin design: Report In terms of performance, the Mac mini with M4 features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and now comes with a minimum of 16GB of unified memory.

The new Mac mini includes several connectivity ports, with front-facing ports for more convenient access. The model features two USB-C ports that support USB 3 and an audio jack on the front. On the back, the Mac mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the Mac mini. The new Mac mini also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display. The M4-powered Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and one 5K display.