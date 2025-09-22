Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

The Apple Mac mini M4 drops to Rs 49,999 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2025 with instant discounts, No Cost EMI and cashback offers

Mac Mini M4
Mac Mini M4
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is now live, bringing discounts and offers on several gadgets. Among the top deals, the 256GB storage variant of the Apple Mac mini (M4) is available at Rs 49,999, down from its launch price of Rs 59,900. Similarly, the 512GB storage variants are also available at a discounted price. Here are the details:
 

Mac Mini M4 (256GB storage, 16GB Unified Memory)

  • Sale price: Rs 49,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,900

Mac Mini M4 (512GB storage, 16GB Unified Memory)

  • Sale price: Rs 71,990
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900

Mac Mini M4 (512GB storage, 24GB Unified Memory)

  • Sale price: Rs 90,990
  • Launch price: Rs 99,900

Additional offers:

 
Beyond reduced prices, customers can avail additional offers on purchasing the Mac mini (M4) through Amazon India during the sale period:
  • Up to 1500 bank discount on SBI bank cards
  • No Cost EMI on select cards for up to six months
  • Five per cent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members

Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer (2024): Details

 
The Mac mini 2024 is half the size of the previous generation model, measuring five-inch by five-inch. Apple stated that this compact design has been made possible due to the power efficiency of Apple Silicon and a new thermal architecture for heat dissipation. The new Mac mini is also the first carbon-neutral Mac, made with over 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure.
 
In terms of performance, the Mac mini with M4 features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and now comes with a minimum of 16GB of unified memory. 
 
The new Mac mini includes several connectivity ports, with front-facing ports for more convenient access. The model features two USB-C ports that support USB 3 and an audio jack on the front. On the back, the Mac mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the Mac mini. The new Mac mini also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display. The M4-powered Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and one 5K display.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Equinix's ₹574 crore AI-ready data centre

Google Gemini Nano Banana trend: Avoid these 5 mistakes for perfect image

Topics :Tech NewsApple Apple MacBook Airapple sales

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story