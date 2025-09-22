The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is set to begin on September 23, with Prime members getting 24-hour early access on September 22. Shoppers can find offers across a wide range of smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Redmi, realme, and more. Additional benefits include 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Cards and extra cashback via select payment methods on Amazon Pay.
During the sale, customers will see notable price cuts on premium and mid-range models. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 71,999, with up to nine months of no-interest EMI. Apple’s iPhone 15 is available for Rs 45,249, inclusive of a Rs 1,750 bank discount. The OnePlus 13 series is also part of the sale, with the OnePlus 13s priced at Rs 50,999 and the OnePlus 13R at Rs 35,999, inclusive of a Rs 2,000 bank discount.
Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Offers and Discounts
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
- Sale Price: Rs 71,999
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to 9 months.
OnePlus 13s
- Sale price: Rs 50,999
- Other offers: Discount up to Rs 1000 on select credit cards
OnePlus 13R
- Sale price: Rs 35,999 (Including a bank discount of Rs 2,000)
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to six months.
Apple iPhone 15
- Rs 45,249 (Including a bank discount of Rs 1,750)
iQOO Neo 10R 5G
- Sale price: 23,999 (Including a Rs 3000 coupon discount)
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to six months.
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
- Sale price: Rs 9,999 (Including Rs 500 coupon discount.)
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G
- Sale price: Starting 13,999 (Including bank discount of Rs 1000)
- Other offers: No interest EMI up to six months option.
OnePlus Nord CE5
- Sale Price: Starting for Rs 21,749 (Including bank discount of Rs 1750)
- Other offers: No Cost EMI of up to three months option.
Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition
- Sale price: Rs 11,199