Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live on September 23, however, early access for Flipkart Plus and Black subscribers is already live now. The Big Billion Days sale brings discounts on a range of products, including flagship smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and other companies. During this sale, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at Rs 89,999 onwards (down from Rs 103,999), the Pixel 9 will be priced at Rs 34,999 onwards, and the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be priced under Rs 40,000.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers
Apple iPhones
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 89,999 (Launched at Rs 144,900 onwards)
- iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 69,999 (Launched at Rs 119,900 onwards)
- iPhone 16: Rs 51,999 (Launched at Rs 79,900 onwards)
Google Pixel phones
- Pixel 10: Rs 67,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999)
- Pixel 9: Rs 34,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999 onwards)
Samsung phones
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be priced under Rs 123,999 (Launched at Rs 129,999 onwards)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip will be priced under Rs 40,000
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be priced under Rs 30,000 (Launched at Rs 59,999 onwards)
Nothing and CMF phones
- Nothing Phone 3: Rs 34,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999 onwards)
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Rs 24,999 (Launched at Rs 29,999 onwards)
- Nothing Phone 3a: Rs 20,999 (Launched at Rs 24,999 onwards)
- CMF Phone 2 Pro: Rs 14,999 (Launched at Rs 18,999 onwards)
Motorola phones
- Motorola Razr 60: Rs 39,999 (Launched at Rs 49,999 onwards)
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Rs 26,999 (Launched at Rs 29,999 onwards)
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Rs 19,999 (Launched at Rs 22,999 onwards)
Poco phones
- Poco F7: Rs 28,999 (Launched at Rs 31,999 onwards)
- Poco X7 Pro: Rs 19,999 (Launched at Rs 26,999 onwards)
- Poco X7: Rs 14,999 (Launched at Rs 21,999 onwards)
Flipkart has announced offers on multiple other smartphones, too. The offers will be visible to everyone starting September 23 midnight.