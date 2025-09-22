Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Samsung recently began the rollout of One UI 8 version to Galaxy S25 series, and within a few days of it, visuals of One UI 8.5 have allegedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing SammyGuru, the One UI 8.5 strikes great resemblance to Apple’s iOS 26. Further, according to a Samsung-focused news platform, SamMobile, a developer posted a 6-minute-long video shedding more light on the user interface (UI) updates that the anticipated One UI 8.5 version brings.

Samsung One UI 8.5: What to expect

Settings app

According to SammyGuru, the revamped Settings app introduces some tweaks to its interface. Menu items on the home page are now more condensed, with the subtitle text removed, while the search bar has been shifted to the bottom of the screen. Both the top and bottom edges feature a subtle gradient effect, and drop shadows are now visible on containers as well as the search bar itself. The expanded search view has also been adjusted, with categories now arranged in a three-column grid.

Although these refinements are relatively small, observers have drawn comparisons to Apple’s design language. Twitter user DalgleishGX highlighted similarities with the Settings layout seen in iOS 26, which also uses a floating search bar and back buttons. Samsung’s design lacks the reflective “Liquid Glass” styling from Apple’s interface, but the resemblance is still apparent even in these early iterations. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deals on Samsung, OnePlus and more According to SamMobile, the ‘check for updates' section in Settings has been shifted to the bottom of the screen. With One UI 8, users currently have to navigate to Settings then tap on Software update and then they need to click on Download and install to check for a new software update.