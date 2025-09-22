Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Samsung recently began the rollout of One UI 8 version to Galaxy S25 series, and within a few days of it, visuals of One UI 8.5 have allegedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing SammyGuru, the One UI 8.5 strikes great resemblance to Apple’s iOS 26. Further, according to a Samsung-focused news platform, SamMobile, a developer posted a 6-minute-long video shedding more light on the user interface (UI) updates that the anticipated One UI 8.5 version brings.
Samsung One UI 8.5: What to expect
Settings app
According to SammyGuru, the revamped Settings app introduces some tweaks to its interface. Menu items on the home page are now more condensed, with the subtitle text removed, while the search bar has been shifted to the bottom of the screen. Both the top and bottom edges feature a subtle gradient effect, and drop shadows are now visible on containers as well as the search bar itself. The expanded search view has also been adjusted, with categories now arranged in a three-column grid.
Although these refinements are relatively small, observers have drawn comparisons to Apple’s design language. Twitter user DalgleishGX highlighted similarities with the Settings layout seen in iOS 26, which also uses a floating search bar and back buttons. Samsung’s design lacks the reflective “Liquid Glass” styling from Apple’s interface, but the resemblance is still apparent even in these early iterations.
According to SamMobile, the ‘check for updates' section in Settings has been shifted to the bottom of the screen. With One UI 8, users currently have to navigate to Settings then tap on Software update and then they need to click on Download and install to check for a new software update.
Phone app
Samsung’s default dialer app is also reportedly undergoing a significant redesign. According to SamMobile, instead of occupying the full screen width, the tabs for Dialer, Call Log, and Contacts are now grouped in a pill-shaped dock at the bottom. The call button features a drop shadow effect, marking a shift from its appearance in One UI 8.0. A new addition, called Direct Voicemail, is reportedly set to mirror Apple’s Live Voicemail on iOS by offering live transcription of messages.
According to SamMobile, the Device Care menu has been overhauled as well. Indicators for memory, storage, and battery have been made wider and now show percentage values directly. Additionally, the emoji used to represent overall device status in One UI 8.0 has been replaced with plain text in the alleged One UI 8.5 update.
