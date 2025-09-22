Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers
Apple iPhones
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 89,999 (Launched at Rs 144,900 onwards)
- iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 69,999 (Launched at Rs 119,900 onwards)
- iPhone 16: Rs 51,999 (Launched at Rs 79,900 onwards)
Google Pixel phones
- Pixel 10: Rs 67,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999)
- Pixel 9: Rs 34,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999 onwards)
Samsung phones
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be priced under Rs 123,999 (Launched at Rs 129,999 onwards)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon chip will be priced under Rs 40,000
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will be priced under Rs 30,000 (Launched at Rs 59,999 onwards)
Nothing and CMF phones
- Nothing Phone 3: Rs 34,999 (Launched at Rs 79,999 onwards)
- Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Rs 24,999 (Launched at Rs 29,999 onwards)
- Nothing Phone 3a: Rs 20,999 (Launched at Rs 24,999 onwards)
- CMF Phone 2 Pro: Rs 14,999 (Launched at Rs 18,999 onwards)
Motorola phones
- Motorola Razr 60: Rs 39,999 (Launched at Rs 49,999 onwards)
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Rs 26,999 (Launched at Rs 29,999 onwards)
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Rs 19,999 (Launched at Rs 22,999 onwards)
Poco phones
- Poco F7: Rs 28,999 (Launched at Rs 31,999 onwards)
- Poco X7 Pro: Rs 19,999 (Launched at Rs 26,999 onwards)
- Poco X7: Rs 14,499 (Launched at Rs 21,999 onwards)
