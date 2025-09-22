During the sale, customers will see notable price cuts on premium and mid-range models. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 71,999, with up to nine months of no-interest EMI. Apple’s iPhone 15 is available for Rs 45,249, inclusive of a Rs 1,750 bank discount. The OnePlus 13 series is also part of the sale, with the OnePlus 13s priced at Rs 50,999 and the OnePlus 13R at Rs 35,999, inclusive of a Rs 2,000 bank discount.