Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Offers and Discounts
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
- Sale Price: Rs 71,999
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to 9 months.
OnePlus 13s
- Sale price: Rs 50,999
- Other offers: Discount up to Rs 1000 on select credit cards
OnePlus 13R
- Sale price: Rs 35,999 (Including a bank discount of Rs 2,000)
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to six months.
Apple iPhone 15
- Rs 45,249 (Including a bank discount of Rs 1,750)
iQOO Neo 10R 5G
- Sale price: 23,999 (Including a Rs 3000 coupon discount)
- Other offers: No interest EMI of up to six months.
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G
- Sale price: Rs 9,999 (Including Rs 500 coupon discount.)
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G
- Sale price: Starting 13,999 (Including bank discount of Rs 1000)
- Other offers: No interest EMI up to six months option.
OnePlus Nord CE5
- Sale Price: Starting for Rs 21,749 (Including bank discount of Rs 1750)
- Other offers: No Cost EMI of up to three months option.
Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition
- Sale price: Rs 11,199
