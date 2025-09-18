Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Xiaomi has announced festive season offers on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more as part of its 'Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025'

'Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025'

'Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025'

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Xiaomi has announced its ‘Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025’, starting September 22. During the sale period, the company is offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, powerbanks, air purifiers, and more.
 
The discount will be applicable for a limited period on Xiaomi's website, Xiaomi’s offline retail partners, as well as on ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. In addition to these, customers can avail savings of up to Rs 5,000 through bank offers on select cards and equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. There are also no-interest EMI plans, and zero down payment options across multiple categories. Here are the offer details. 
 

Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Details

  • Date: September 22
  • Platforms: Xiaomi website, Amazon India, Flipkart, select retailers

Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025: Offers

Smartphones

 
As part of the sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts across its smartphone lineup. From the Redmi Note 14 series, which was launched in December last year, including the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 and Redmi 14 SE. There are also offers on other smartphones such as Redmi 14C, Redmi 14 and more. 

Also Read

Tech Wrap September 16

Tech Wrap Sept 16: Galaxy S25 FE, Xiaomi 17 series, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Xiaomi 17 series (Image: Xiaomi/Weibo)

Xiaomi 17 series confirmed to rival Apple iPhone 17 series: What to expect

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hastens flagship smartphone release to take on Apple's iPhone 17

Tech Wrap September 2

Tech Wrap Sept 2: Realme 15T, Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition, WhatsApp

Xiaomi festival season deals

Xiaomi announces festival season deals on smartphones: Check details here

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

  • Launch price: Rs 30,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 24,999 onwards

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

  • Launch price: 24,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 20,999 onwards

Redmi Note 14

  • Launch price: 18,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 15,499 onwards

Redmi Note 14 SE

  • Launch price: 14,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 12,999 onwards

Redmi A4 5G

  • Launch price: 8,499 onwards
  • Effective price: 7,499 onwards 

Redmi 14C

  • Launch price: 9,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 8,999 onwards

Tablet

Xiaomi Pad 7 was launched this year in January at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the company has announced offers which will bring down its effective price to Rs 22,999. There are offers on other tablets as well. This include:

Xiaomi Pad 7

  • Launch price: 27,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 22,999 onwards

Xiaomi Pad Pro

  • Launch price: 21,999 onwards
  • Effective price:16,999 onwards

Redmi Pad 2

  • Launch price: 13,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 11,999 onwards

Redmi Pad SE 4G

  • Launch price: Rs 10,999 onwards
  • Effective price: 7,999 onwards

Smart TVs

 
During the sale period, Xiaomi CineMagiQLED X Pro Series TVs will be available starting at Rs 25,999 including all offers. Similarly, Xiaomi FantastiQLED FX Pro Series starts at Rs 21,999.

Others

 
Beyond the above mentioned products, Xiaomi is offering discounts and offers across its ecosystem of products. Customers can avail discount offers on powerbanks, smart wearables and more. The Redmi Watch Move will be available at an effective price of Rs 1,699, while the Redmi Buds six earbuds will be available for Rs 2,799 including all offers. There are also offers on Redmi 4i powerbanks, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, and more.
 

More From This Section

Custom app icon shapes in Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 update

Android 16 QPR2 beta 2 lands on Pixels: Check what's new, eligible models

Zoom AI companion 3.0

Zoom introduces cross platform AI notetaker in latest update: What's more

Microsoft Windows Insider update for Notepad and Paint

Microsoft to power free-to-use NotePad on Windows with AI tools: What's new

OnePlus Diwali sale

OnePlus announces 'Diwali' offers: OnePlus 13r at ₹37,999, Pad 2 at ₹32,999

Ask Gemini in Google Meet

Google Meet adds 'Ask Gemini AI' to summarise, catch up, and more: Details

Topics : Xiaomi Tech News Xiaomi 5G smartphone Diwali Sale Offers on Gadgets Diwali sale Amazon India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon