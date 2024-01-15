Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Lava announces discounts on smartphones

Lava has announced discounts and bank offers on its smartphones that are available on the e-commerce platform Amazon during its Great Republic Day Sale. In the sale, the Indian smartphone brand is offering Storm 5G, Blaze 5G, Agni 2 5G, and Lava O1 smartphones at a discounted price together with bank offers and exchange bonus that are valid until January 18. In the bank offers, there is a 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,000, on SBI bank credit card, and up to Rs 750 on other bank cards. Below are the offer details:
Lava Storm 5G
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
- Discounted price: Rs 12,499
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 11,499
Lava Blaze 5G
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
- Discounted price: Rs 9,499
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 8,549
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999
- Discounted price: Rs 9,999
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 8,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
- Discounted price: Rs 10,999
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 9,999
Lava Agni 2
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,999
- Exchange Bonus: Rs 3,500
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 15,499
Lava O1
- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499
- Discounted price: Rs 6,999
- Bank offer: 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,000
- Net effective price, inclusive of offers: Rs 6,299