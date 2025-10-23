Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Amazon unveils AI smart glasses for delivery drivers: Here's what it can do

Amazon's new smart delivery glasses use AI and computer vision to guide drivers with package scanning, navigation, and safety alerts - all through a hands-free display

Amazon smart delivery glasses
Amazon's smart delivery glasses
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A day after Samsung launched its Galaxy XR headset and revealed plans to introduce AI-powered glasses, Amazon has unveiled its own pair of smart glasses. However, these aren’t meant for consumers but for Amazon’s delivery drivers. The company said that its smart delivery glasses come with built-in AI capabilities to help delivery agents scan packages, get turn-by-turn navigation, capture proof of delivery, and more.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: What can it do

Amazon said that the new smart delivery glasses can display package details, walking directions, and proof-of-delivery prompts — all within a heads-up display. Equipped with built-in cameras and AI-powered computer vision, the glasses can identify surroundings and alert drivers to potential hazards. 
  The glasses automatically activate once a driver parks at a delivery location. They then display which package needs to be delivered and where, guiding the driver with walking navigation powered by Amazon’s geospatial technology. In complex delivery situations, such as apartment buildings or gated communities, the glasses can provide detailed, step-by-step directions.
 
Amazon also highlighted that the glasses were developed with ongoing feedback from delivery associates to ensure comfort, clarity, and long-term usability. The final design supports prescription lenses and transitional light-sensitive lenses and includes a lightweight controller integrated into the delivery vest. This controller features a swappable battery for all-day use and an emergency button to contact emergency services directly if needed.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: How it works

Amazon’s smart delivery glasses rely on AI and machine learning to process visual data and assist drivers in real-time. Using multiple sensors and cameras, the system maps delivery environments, detects obstacles, and projects information through an AR-style display within the driver’s field of view.
  For now, the glasses focus on hands-free navigation and package management, but future versions are expected to include more advanced AI capabilities. According to Amazon, upcoming models may be able to detect misdelivered packages by verifying addresses, identify environmental hazards like low light or pets in the yard, and even adjust lens brightness automatically.

Amazon smart delivery glasses: Availability

Amazon has not yet confirmed when or where the new smart delivery glasses will be rolled out on a larger scale. However, the company says it continues to test and refine the technology with the help of delivery partners in select regions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: How Google's own inventions now threaten its search monopoly

Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

YouTube launches Shorts Timer to help users control doomscrolling: Details

With iOS 26.1, Apple likely to makes iPhone-to-Android transfers effortless

Quantum Echoes key step toward real-world quantum computing: Google

Topics :Amazonsmart glassartifical intelligence

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story