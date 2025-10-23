Adobe Indigo camera app faces issues on iPhone 17 series, fix coming soon

Adobe has reportedly explained why its Indigo camera app does not work on the new iPhone 17 series. The app, launched earlier this year, is designed to capture natural, DSLR-like photos with minimal post-processing. But weeks after Apple’s latest iPhone launch, the app remains non-functional on iPhone 17 devices.

Adobe explains that its Indigo app was created to address what many users call the “overly processed” look of smartphone photos, particularly those taken with Apple’s default Camera app. Indigo’s approach prioritises realistic tones, accurate lighting, and fine detail, resulting in a more authentic, DSLR-style output. Since its debut, the app has built a strong following among photography enthusiasts who prefer natural-looking images without heavy computational effects, said Adobe.

ALSO READ: Adobe's Photoshop adds Google's Nano Banana, other AI models in beta update According to 9to5Google, a post on Adobe’s community forum, later spotted by a Reddit user, revealed that the company is experiencing technical issues with the front camera on iPhone 17 models. Adobe said it has been working closely with Apple, which has already prepared a software fix scheduled to arrive with the upcoming iOS 26.1 update. Until then, Adobe has temporarily disable the Indigo functionality on the iPhone 17 devices and plans to release an interim update to restore camera compatibility in the coming days.