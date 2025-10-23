Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube launches Shorts Timer to help users control doomscrolling: Details

YouTube launches Shorts Timer to help users control doomscrolling: Details

YouTube's new Timer feature lets users set daily limits for Shorts viewing, pausing scrolling once the limit is reached. Parental controls to arrive later this year

YouTube Shorts

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube has reportedly launched a new Timer feature to help users manage how much time they spend scrolling through Shorts. According to a report by The Mint, the new feature allows users to set daily limits for watching Shorts on the mobile app. Once the set time is reached, YouTube automatically pauses the Shorts feed and displays a message notifying users that their scrolling limit has been reached for the day.

YouTube Shorts Timer: A step toward mindful viewing

As per the report, the idea behind the feature is to help users avoid endless scrolling, a common habit where viewers open one short clip and end up watching for hours.
 
 
YouTube said the Shorts Timer aims to encourage mindful screen habits while giving users more control over their time on the platform. The move comes amid rising public pressure on tech companies to address digital wellbeing and screen-time fatigue.
 
The platform already includes “Take a Break” reminders, which prompt users to pause after 15, 30, 60, or 90 minutes of continuous viewing, and a bedtime reminder that notifies them when it’s time to stop watching and sleep. However, these prompts can be dismissed or ignored by users.
 
With the Shorts Timer, YouTube adds a more structured control mechanism to balance entertainment and responsible use. 

Parental control integration coming soon

Currently, the Timer works only for the individual user who sets it and is not yet linked with parental controls. This means parents cannot use it to manage their children’s viewing time for now.
However, YouTube plans to expand the feature with parental control support later this year. Once that update rolls out, parents will be able to set viewing limits for their child’s Shorts feed, and the timer prompt will be non-dismissible. 
 
How to set the “Take a Break” reminder on YouTube
  • Tap your profile picture in the YouTube app.
  • Go to Settings.
  • Tap General.
  • Toggle “Remind me to take a break” on or off.
  • If turning it on, set your preferred reminder frequency and tap Ok.
 

