By David Thomas The state of Arizona ??has opened a criminal investigation into OpenAI and other AI companies relating to the "apparent infiltration of banks by rogue AI agents," ??Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Wednesday.

A criminal investigation does not necessarily mean charges will be brought. Mayes said her office was investigating whether Arizona ‌state law was being violated on an ongoing basis.

"The state of Arizona is very worried about this, and we are looking at it from multiple angles," Mayes told a press conference in Chicago.

Mayes declined to identify the other companies her office was investigating. She said her office had been in contact with Arizona banks, but declined to name them or give their responses.