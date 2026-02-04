Anthropic's upgraded AI tool may intensify competition in tech world

Aditya Agarwal, former chief technology officer of Dropbox and who was on the board of Flipkart, said in a post on X that code will no longer be written by hand. “I spent a lot of time over the weekend writing code with Claude. And it was very clear that we will never ever write code by hand again. It doesn’t make any sense to do so. Something I was very good at is now free and abundant. I am happy… but disoriented,” he wrote.