Solar eclipse 2026 Date Time: As 2026 unfolds, astronomy enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the year’s most striking celestial events. February will witness the first of four eclipses scheduled this year — a rare annular solar eclipse on February 17, often referred to as the ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse.

During this phenomenon, the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but appears slightly smaller because it is farther away from our planet. As a result, it does not fully block the Sun, leaving a brilliant ring of sunlight visible around the Moon’s dark silhouette. Nearly 96 per cent of the Sun will be obscured at the peak of this eclipse.

When will the annular solar eclipse occur? · Annular solar eclipse day and date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026. · Eclipse begins at 03:26 pm · Eclipse ends – 07:57 pm. Will India be able to see the first 2026 Solar Eclipse? India will 'not' be able to see this annular solar eclipse on February 17, 2026. Although people in the country will not be able to witness this incredible event first-hand, they can watch it online via NASA's live stream. A portion of southern Africa, far southern South America, most of Antarctica, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Namibia, and Tanzania will be able to see this annular solar eclipse.