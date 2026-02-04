Your Chromebook may not get Google's Aluminium OS update: Check reason here

Google is reportedly planning to phase out ChromeOS by 2034, reported 9To5Google. The documents reportedly suggest that most existing Chromebooks will not be able to run the upcoming Android-based operating system, known as “Aluminium OS,” which is why Google is expected to continue supporting ChromeOS until at least 2033 to meet its ten-year update commitment for ChromeOS. While Google has previously said the Android desktop experience could arrive as early as 2026, court filings cited by The Verge indicate that this may only be an initial rollout, with a broader release likely coming later.

ChromeOS support till 2034

Only after this support period ends is Google expected to fully move away from ChromeOS. This suggests the platform will remain in use mainly to honour existing commitments, rather than as part of Google’s long-term plans. As reported, these details came from court documents linked to an antitrust case that at one point raised the possibility of Google being forced to sell Chrome. As part of its defence, Google argued that ChromeOS is closely tied to Chrome, and selling Chrome during this transition would have made it harder for Google to maintain ChromeOS on existing machines. Google has not confirmed timelines like 2028 or 2034, but the documents reportedly suggest it will slowly move to Android PCs, keep ChromeOS supported for now, and phase it out once support commitments end.