Apple AirPods Max 2nd-gen may launch with iPhone 16 series: What to expect

Reportedly, the second-generation AirPods Max headphones would likely be powered by the H2 chip and bring several audio features from the AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Max
Representative image: Apple AirPods Max
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning to launch the second-generation AirPods Max alongside the anticipated iPhone 16 series next month. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new AirPods Max 2 will feature significant upgrades that could bring it on par with the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Although the current generation of AirPods Max is priced higher than the AirPods Pro 2, it lacks some of the advanced audio features found in the latter. This could change with the release of AirPods Max 2.

AirPods Max 2: What to expect

The second-generation AirPods Max is expected to be powered by the H2 chip, which is currently featured in the AirPods Pro 2. This more powerful processor will enable several new features, such as Adaptive Audio, which dynamically switches between different Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) modes depending on the environment. The new model may also include the Conversation Awareness feature, which detects an ongoing conversation and lowers the volume of the music while isolating the voice for improved clarity. Another anticipated feature is Personalized Volume, which adjusts the volume of media based on the user's environment.

Apple may also introduce new features for AirPods Max 2 that were announced for the AirPods Pro with iOS 18. These could include head-shaking gestures to respond to voice assistant Siri, voice isolation during phone calls, Personalized Spatial Audio, and more.

While the design is not expected to change significantly, the AirPods Max 2 might offer new colour options beyond the current Space Grey, Pink, Green, Silver, and Sky Blue. The new colours are anticipated to include Midnight and Starlight. Additional changes may include a USB Type-C port and a redesigned Smart Case for the AirPods Max 2.
Topics :Apple Apple AirPodsheadphones

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

