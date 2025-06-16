Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26: Check new features coming to these Apple iPhones later this year

iOS 26: Check new features coming to these Apple iPhones later this year

iOS 26 brings a refreshed design, Apple Intelligence, call screening, and more to iPhones later this year; some features will be limited to newer models

iOS 26 Top features apple intelligence ai eligible iPhones wwdc 2025

iOS 26 (Image: Apple)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple unveiled iOS 26, its platform update for iPhones, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, showcasing the features that will roll out to supported iPhones later this year. The update is currently in the developer beta phase, with a public beta set to commence from July, and final rollout expected by the end of 2025 – possibly with next-generation iPhone models in September.
 
From visual design enhancements to new AI capabilities and upgraded Phone and Messages apps, iOS 26 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most ambitious updates yet.

iOS 26: Top features

Liquid Glass design
 
 
iOS 26 introduces a “Liquid Glass” visual overhaul, offering fluid animations, translucent UI layers, and redesigned app icons. Users can personalise the Lock Screen in new ways, while Safari, Camera, and Photos gain cleaner, more intuitive layouts.
 
Apple Intelligence

Also Read

Siri, Apple Intelligence, Apple

WWDC25: Apple confirms delayed AI-powered Siri features coming in 2026

Car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

WWDC 2025

WWDC25: iOS 26 to game app, iPhone 17 Air preview; what to expect on June 9

Apple WWDC 2025

WWDC25 'Sleek Peek': Apple likely to preview an ultra-thin iPhone on June 9

Jony Ive

Jony Ive joins OpenAI: What to know about Apple's former design chief

 
Apple is expanding its AI features with the launch of Apple Intelligence, bringing:
  • Real-time audio translation
  • Smart content detection
  • On-screen action suggestions
  • Custom emoji and image generation
  • ChatGPT integration
  • AI-powered email summaries
Phone and Messages enhancements
 
The Phone app now consolidates Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a unified interface. New tools include Call Screening for unknown callers and Hold Assist, which automatically mutes hold music.
 
Messages receives several updates, including unknown sender filtering, custom chat backgrounds, polls, group typing indicators, and Apple Cash integration in chats.  ALSO READ: iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature
  Other system-wide improvements
  • CarPlay gets pinned chats, Live Activities, widget support, and a simplified call interface
  • Apple Music adds translated lyrics and AutoMix
  • Maps introduces encrypted location history
  • Wallet delivers real-time travel updates
  • AirPods gain voice isolation, studio-grade audio recording, and camera remote control
  • Accessibility features include improved screen reading, Braille, Live Listen, and Personal Voice

iOS 26: Eligible iPhones

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
Note: Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series devices due to hardware requirements. 
  Apple has also introduced a new Apple Games app. Acting as a central hub for all iPhone games, the app tracks progress, simplifies access to Apple Arcade, and helps users discover new titles.

More From This Section

Arun Srinivas

Meta India gets new MD as Arun Srinivas steps into expanded leadership role

POCO F6

POCO F7 with 7550 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 may launch in India soon

Google Audio Overviews in Search

Google expands 'AI Audio Overviews' feature to Search: Here's how it works

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26: Apple will let apps like Spotify access this new Music app feature

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Topics : Artificial intelligence iPhone Apple iOS Apple WWDC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon