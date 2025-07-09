Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

Apple to bring four new games to its Arcade platform in August including Play-Doh World by Scary Beasties, Everybody Shogi by AltPlus Inc. and more. Here are the details:

New games coming to Apple Arcade
New games coming to Apple Arcade (Image: Apple)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Apple has announced that four new games will be joining its Arcade subscription platform on August 7, further expanding its growing catalogue of over 200 titles. The new additions include “Play-Doh World” by Scary Beasties, “Let’s Go Mightycat!” by PONOS, “Everybody Shogi” by AltPlus Inc., and “Worms Across Worlds” by Team17.
 
All four titles will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs 99 per month, with a one-month free trial available for new users. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade at no additional cost.
 
The service is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, starting at Rs 195 per month for Individual and Rs 365 per month for Family plans.
 
Note that game availability may vary by device and region. Arcade Originals can be played across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, subject to hardware and software compatibility.

Apple Arcade: New games

Play-Doh World

 
Create fun characters and bring them to life in this colourful sandbox experience. From building zoo animals to giving wild hairstyles, players can explore themed zones, collect different types of Play-Doh, and enjoy regular content updates. 

Worms Across Worlds

 
The Worms franchise returns with a new interdimensional strategy adventure. In this turn-based game, players chase the evil Professor Worminkle across five unique dimensions—alone or with friends—battling through escalating challenges to restore reality.

Let’s Go Mightycat!

 
In this 3D puzzle-platformer, an ordinary cat becomes a cosmic superhero. Based on The Battle Cats series, players guide Mightycat through vibrant planetary levels, solve puzzles, rescue alien friends, and defeat galactic foes—all while collecting quirky outfits.

Everybody Shogi

 
A modern spin on the classic Japanese board game. Everybody Shogi features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls, and real-time multiplayer. Players can unlock new piece designs, build custom decks, and challenge opponents worldwide with full cross-device support.

Topics :Apple online gamingApple iOS

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

