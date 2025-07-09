Samsung may rival Google's Android Auto with 'Auto DeX': What to expect

For the uninitiated, Android Auto is a Google-developed platform that projects key smartphone functions onto a car’s infotainment system.

Samsung’s Auto DeX feature is said to work with more than 8,500 car models across over 100 brands and offers a user interface similar to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The report shared a screenshot of the said application, which is likely under development currently.

In the picture, at the centre is a dashboard displaying a map, with a shortcut to a music playlist positioned above a media control widget on the right. On the far left, a vertical sidebar includes the time, a list of apps, and a shortcut to the app drawer. Visible apps include Bixby, navigation, music, and Samsung’s Phone app. Additionally, it also shows a secondary taskbar at the bottom of the screen with Samsung’s three-button navigation.

Samsung already offers a similar application named “Samsung Auto” but it is limited to certain markets like China. Now it seems like the South Korean consumer electronics maker is working on another platform focusing on the global market.