Samsung may rival Google's Android Auto with 'Auto DeX': What to expect

Samsung is reportedly developing Auto DeX, a car-friendly interface that could rival Android Auto and work with over 8,500 vehicles across more than 100 brands globally

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Samsung is reportedly working on making an alternative to Android Auto. Dubbed “Auto DeX,” this platform from Samsung is likely to support a car-optimised user interface (UI) inspired by Samsung’s One UI mobile platform. According to a report from 9To5Google, Auto DeX might even work with those cars that don’t support Android Auto.
 
For the uninitiated, Android Auto is a Google-developed platform that projects key smartphone functions onto a car’s infotainment system. 

Samsung Auto DeX: What to expect

Samsung’s Auto DeX feature is said to work with more than 8,500 car models across over 100 brands and offers a user interface similar to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The report shared a screenshot of the said application, which is likely under development currently.
 
In the picture, at the centre is a dashboard displaying a map, with a shortcut to a music playlist positioned above a media control widget on the right. On the far left, a vertical sidebar includes the time, a list of apps, and a shortcut to the app drawer. Visible apps include Bixby, navigation, music, and Samsung’s Phone app. Additionally, it also shows a secondary taskbar at the bottom of the screen with Samsung’s three-button navigation.
 
Samsung already offers a similar application named “Samsung Auto” but it is limited to certain markets like China. Now it seems like the South Korean consumer electronics maker is working on another platform focusing on the global market. 
  In related news, Google at the Android Show I/O Edition 2025 unveiled that Gemini is getting integrated into Android Auto. With this integration, drivers are able to use Gemini hands-free to craft and translate messages, search for nearby stops, and access personal info like calendar events and emails — all through natural voice commands. A new Gemini Live mode will offer conversational support for brainstorming and productivity on the go.

Topics :SamsungGoogleGemini AI

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

