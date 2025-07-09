Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung may rival Google's Android Auto with 'Auto DeX': What to expect

Samsung may rival Google's Android Auto with 'Auto DeX': What to expect

Samsung is reportedly developing Auto DeX, a car-friendly interface that could rival Android Auto and work with over 8,500 vehicles across more than 100 brands globally

Samsung Auto DeX

Samsung Auto (Image: Samsung)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly working on making an alternative to Android Auto. Dubbed “Auto DeX,” this platform from Samsung is likely to support a car-optimised user interface (UI) inspired by Samsung’s One UI mobile platform. According to a report from 9To5Google, Auto DeX might even work with those cars that don’t support Android Auto.
 
For the uninitiated, Android Auto is a Google-developed platform that projects key smartphone functions onto a car’s infotainment system. 

Samsung Auto DeX: What to expect

Samsung’s Auto DeX feature is said to work with more than 8,500 car models across over 100 brands and offers a user interface similar to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The report shared a screenshot of the said application, which is likely under development currently.
 

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 8

Tech Wrap July 8: OnePlus Nord series, Google AI Mode, Samsung One UI 8

The Samsung Electronics headquarters in Suwon, South Korea

Samsung's profit halves, falls 1st time since 2023 on chip business crisis

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Samsung M9, M8 and M7 Smart Monitors

Samsung launches 4K QD-OLED M9 AI smart monitor in India: Price and specs

 
In the picture, at the centre is a dashboard displaying a map, with a shortcut to a music playlist positioned above a media control widget on the right. On the far left, a vertical sidebar includes the time, a list of apps, and a shortcut to the app drawer. Visible apps include Bixby, navigation, music, and Samsung’s Phone app. Additionally, it also shows a secondary taskbar at the bottom of the screen with Samsung’s three-button navigation.
 
Samsung already offers a similar application named “Samsung Auto” but it is limited to certain markets like China. Now it seems like the South Korean consumer electronics maker is working on another platform focusing on the global market. 
  In related news, Google at the Android Show I/O Edition 2025 unveiled that Gemini is getting integrated into Android Auto. With this integration, drivers are able to use Gemini hands-free to craft and translate messages, search for nearby stops, and access personal info like calendar events and emails — all through natural voice commands. A new Gemini Live mode will offer conversational support for brainstorming and productivity on the go.

More From This Section

Gmail's Manage Subscription feature

Gmail's new 'Manage Subscriptions' feature brings one-click unsubscribe

meta, ai glasses, ai push

Meta invests $3.5 bn in world's largest eye-wear maker in AI glasses push

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

open ai, sam altman

OpenAI CEO Altman looks to Zuckerberg reunion amid employee poaching spat

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 9 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Topics : Samsung Google Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon