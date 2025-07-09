Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where the company is expected to launch its new generation of foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch models. The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 7:30 pm IST, and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and the Samsung India YouTube channel.

At the event, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the company’s first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Samsung has also teased the possible arrival of a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra and a preview of its first tri-fold smartphone, expected to debut as the Galaxy G Fold.

In addition to foldables, the event will likely feature the Galaxy Watch 8 series and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 is also expected to debut alongside these devices. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 / Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest foldable yet, with an expected unfolded thickness of 3.9mm to 4.5mm and a weight of 215g, making it 24g lighter than the Fold 6. ALSO READ: 7 years of Galaxy Fold: Samsung's foldable journey and what comes next

Reports suggest a larger 6.5-inch cover screen (up from 6.3 inches) and a more immersive 8.2-inch inner display, both potentially adopting a more traditional aspect ratio. Samsung has also hinted at a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which may feature enhanced build materials and performance upgrades. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specifications: Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto

Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)

Battery: 4400mAh

Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)

Weight: 215g Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 / Galaxy Z Flip FE Samsung’s next flip-style smartphone is expected to feature a larger 4-inch cover display (up from 3.4 inches) and a 6.9-inch main display (up from 6.7 inches). The device is also expected to be 0.8mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when open.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line-up. A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may also debut with changes such as an older processor and lower display resolution. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected specifications: Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display

Processor: Exynos 2500

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP (main screen)

Battery: 4300mAh

Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series / Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) The Galaxy Watch 8 line-up will likely include the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the rugged Watch Ultra (2025). All three are expected to feature the new Exynos W1000 chip.

Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.

Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.

Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour. Samsung Galaxy G Fold (tri-fold) Samsung may preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event, likely to be named “Galaxy G Fold.” The device is rumoured to feature a unique design with the cover display embedded in the centre panel, while folding inwards from both sides—akin to the Flex G prototype showcased at CES 2022. ALSO READ: Samsung may preview tri-fold Galaxy G Fold at Unpacked: What to expect

Although it may be revealed at Unpacked, the device is expected to launch later this year, possibly in October. One UI 8 Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 will debut alongside the new foldables. The update will focus heavily on on-device privacy and AI, introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). This will create app-specific, encrypted storage environments to limit access to sensitive user data. ALSO READ: Samsung to release Android 16-based One UI 8 with upcoming Galaxy devices Samsung is also expected to introduce Alert Centre, a unified dashboard for managing privacy and security alerts—bringing together tools like Privacy Dashboard and Play Protect into a streamlined interface.