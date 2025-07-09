Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z-series foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 8 series models at the Unpacked event on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is all set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where the company is expected to launch its new generation of foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch models. The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 7:30 pm IST, and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom India and the Samsung India YouTube channel. 
At the event, Samsung is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the company’s first Fan Edition foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Samsung has also teased the possible arrival of a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra and a preview of its first tri-fold smartphone, expected to debut as the Galaxy G Fold.
 
In addition to foldables, the event will likely feature the Galaxy Watch 8 series and a new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 is also expected to debut alongside these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 / Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest foldable yet, with an expected unfolded thickness of 3.9mm to 4.5mm and a weight of 215g, making it 24g lighter than the Fold 6. 
  Reports suggest a larger 6.5-inch cover screen (up from 6.3 inches) and a more immersive 8.2-inch inner display, both potentially adopting a more traditional aspect ratio.
 
Samsung has also hinted at a premium Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, which may feature enhanced build materials and performance upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 expected specifications:

  • Display: 6.5-inch cover screen (21:9) / 8-inch main display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)
  • Battery: 4400mAh
  • Thickness: 4.2mm (unfolded)
  • Weight: 215g

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 / Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung’s next flip-style smartphone is expected to feature a larger 4-inch cover display (up from 3.4 inches) and a 6.9-inch main display (up from 6.7 inches). The device is also expected to be 0.8mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when open.
 
Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip, instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line-up.
 
A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may also debut with changes such as an older processor and lower display resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 expected specifications:

  • Display: 4-inch cover screen / 6.9-inch main display
  • Processor: Exynos 2500
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 10MP (main screen)
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series / Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

The Galaxy Watch 8 line-up will likely include the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the rugged Watch Ultra (2025). All three are expected to feature the new Exynos W1000 chip.
  • Watch 8: Expected in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with 32GB storage and a silicone sport band.
  • Watch 8 Classic: Will come with 64GB storage and a Premium Hybrid Strap.
  • Watch Ultra: Likely to retain the Extreme Sport Bracelet with a refreshed colour.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold (tri-fold)

Samsung may preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event, likely to be named “Galaxy G Fold.” The device is rumoured to feature a unique design with the cover display embedded in the centre panel, while folding inwards from both sides—akin to the Flex G prototype showcased at CES 2022.
Although it may be revealed at Unpacked, the device is expected to launch later this year, possibly in October.

One UI 8

Samsung’s Android 16-based One UI 8 will debut alongside the new foldables. The update will focus heavily on on-device privacy and AI, introducing Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). This will create app-specific, encrypted storage environments to limit access to sensitive user data. 
  Samsung is also expected to introduce Alert Centre, a unified dashboard for managing privacy and security alerts—bringing together tools like Privacy Dashboard and Play Protect into a streamlined interface.
Samsung has also confirmed some of the new health-tracking features coming to Galaxy Watch models as part of the One UI 8 Watch update. This includes bedtime guidance, vascular load, running coach, and antioxidant index.

What else?

At the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung may also detail its upcoming mixed reality headset, Project Moohan which the company has already previewed multiple times. The headset has been developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, and is powered by Google’s new Android XR platform. Samsung may also tease its first XR-based smart glasses, which are reportedly in development.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI CEO Altman looks to Zuckerberg reunion amid employee poaching spat

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 9 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's Indian-origin exec just named its new COO

Indian-origin Sabih Khan appointed Apple COO in major leadership shift

Tech Wrap July 8: OnePlus Nord series, Google AI Mode, Samsung One UI 8

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung foldable phoneSamsung India

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story