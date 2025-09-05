Adobe's Premiere video editing app with built-in AI tools coming to iPhone

Adobe has announced the release date of its flagship video editor, “Adobe Premiere: Video Editor,” for iPhone and iPad users. With this application, the company promises a professional-grade editing experience optimised for smartphones and tablets. The app will be free to download and use, without ads or watermarks, with charges only applying for additional cloud storage and generative AI credits. With this launch, Adobe will offer creators a way to shoot, edit, and publish videos directly from their iPhones and iPads, with tools similar to what they get on desktop.

Features and editing tools

Adobe Premiere on iPhone and iPad has been claimed to offer an uncluttered interface while still supporting end-to-end video editing. Users can work with unlimited tracks on a multi-track timeline and make frame-accurate cuts.

Features include animated captions, Lightroom colour presets, background removal, and motion effects such as slow motion and speed changes. The app also allows clips to be flipped, reversed, or frozen, while offering advanced controls for unlinking audio and refining every cut. AI Integration Adobe has added several AI-powered tools to enhance sound. Users can record voiceovers and apply AI speech enhancement for studio-quality results. Another feature allows creators to turn their own voice into unique sound effects. With Adobe Firefly integration, users can generate stickers, images, videos, and backgrounds directly in the app. According to The Verge, the app also includes one-tap export options optimised for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram.