Adobe's Premiere video editing app with built-in AI tools coming to iPhone

Soon, Adobe Premiere: Video Editor will launch with multi-track editing, AI tools, and free creative assets, giving creators desktop-level control on iPhones and iPads

Adobe Premiere: Video Editor
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Adobe has announced the release date of its flagship video editor, “Adobe Premiere: Video Editor,” for iPhone and iPad users. With this application, the company promises a professional-grade editing experience optimised for smartphones and tablets. The app will be free to download and use, without ads or watermarks, with charges only applying for additional cloud storage and generative AI credits. With this launch, Adobe will offer creators a way to shoot, edit, and publish videos directly from their iPhones and iPads, with tools similar to what they get on desktop.

Features and editing tools

Adobe Premiere on iPhone and iPad has been claimed to offer an uncluttered interface while still supporting end-to-end video editing. Users can work with unlimited tracks on a multi-track timeline and make frame-accurate cuts.
 
Features include animated captions, Lightroom colour presets, background removal, and motion effects such as slow motion and speed changes. The app also allows clips to be flipped, reversed, or frozen, while offering advanced controls for unlinking audio and refining every cut.

AI Integration

Adobe has added several AI-powered tools to enhance sound. Users can record voiceovers and apply AI speech enhancement for studio-quality results. Another feature allows creators to turn their own voice into unique sound effects. With Adobe Firefly integration, users can generate stickers, images, videos, and backgrounds directly in the app. According to The Verge, the app also includes one-tap export options optimised for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram.

Creative assets and libraries

The app includes access to Adobe’s free creative libraries, offering quality images, music, sounds, and over one hundred fonts. More than 2,000 royalty-free music tracks are available, helping creators add licensed audio without extra cost. Adobe has emphasised that user content remains protected and is never used to train on without explicit permission.

Performance and platform support

Built for iOS and iPadOS, the company says Adobe Premiere: Video Editor is designed to deliver smooth performance on the iPhone and iPad, with simple media import from cloud storage providers. The iOS and iPadOS versions will launch by the end of this month. As per the listing on Apple App Store, the date has been set for September 30, 2025.

Topics :AdobeApple iOSiPad

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

