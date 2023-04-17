Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Apple on Monday previewed the Apple BKC, its first official retail store in India located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple said the Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Apple BKC: Team members (Photo: Apple)

Apple said it would offer Apple Pickup from Apple BKC, which would makes it easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it is convenient for them.

Apple said the Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am IST in Mumbai.