Apple could be working on two foldable devices for launch in 2026: Report

The news of Apple exploring a foldable form factor for its future iPhone has been making rounds on the web for some time now. However, there is a new report stating that the US-based technology giant is working on more than one device type based on a foldable form factor. Moreover, the report states that Apple could launch its maiden foldable device in 2026.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Apple analyst Jeff Pu, Apple is currently working on a foldable iPhone and an iPad-MacBook hybrid with a foldable display, both of which are expected to be unveiled in 2026. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the report, Apple last month signed a deal with Samsung for supplying display panels for a Galaxy Z Flip-style foldable iPhone model. At the same time, Apple is said to be working on an “All-screen MacBook” or a foldable iPad. The device, currently under development, would likely feature an 18.8-inch main foldable display. Although both of these devices are said to be in their early stages of development, Analyst Jeff Pu reportedly said that the foldable iPad/MacBook is on track to be unveiled in the second quarter of 2026. For the foldable iPhone, he said that the device would likely debut in late 2026.

Previously, it was reported that Apple has moved some of the engineers, who were working on the Vision Pro headset, to develop foldable iPhone or iPads. At the time, it was also said that Apple has pushed its foldable iPhone launch to 2027 due to concern about the screen creasing that might hamper the long-term durability of the flexible display in foldable.

Similarly, in March, Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook. According to Kuo, Apple has a “clear development schedule” for a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which he expects to enter mass production by 2027.