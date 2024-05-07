Apple dominates global list of best selling phones, iPhone 15 Pro Max leads

Apple has dominated the list of best selling smartphones globally in the January-March quarter of 2024, according to market analytics firm Counterpoint Research. As per the report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best selling smartphone globally in the said quarter, closely followed by the iPhone 15 (second) and iPhone 15 Pro (third). The iPhone 14 (fourth) and iPhone 15 Plus (eighth) also made it to the list, bringing the tally to five Apple smartphones in the top ten global best selling smartphones list.

South Korea’s Samsung matches Apple’s tally with five smartphones in the list. However, its flagship smartphone model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, ranks fifth in the list. Other Samsung smartphones in the list are Galaxy A15 5G (sixth), Galaxy A54 (seventh), Galaxy S24 (ninth), and Galaxy A34 (tenth).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Source: Counterpoint According to Counterpoint Research report, this is the first time an iPhone Pro Max variant has occupied a top spot in Apple’s non-seasonal quarter. Additionally, the presence of two more iPhone 15 series models – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro – reflects an increasing trend of consumer preference for high-end smartphones.

The report stated that the Pro line iPhone models have become a major revenue driver for Apple, as it contributed over 60 per cent of its total sales value in Q1, 2024. The other two iPhones in the top 10 list were the iPhone 14 at fourth position and iPhone 15 plus at eighth.

While Apple’s entire iPhone 15 series was on the list, Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S24 series managed to secure two spots in the top 10 for Q1, 2024. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was on the fifth spot while the base variant took the ninth spot on the list. Counterpoint Research report attributed Samsung’s ranking on its early refresh of the series in 2024 and its efforts in the generative AI space. Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A-series also managed to secure three spots in the top 10.

The Q1, 2024 data from Counterpoint Research show seven premium smartphones in the top 10 most selling smartphone list, suggesting that consumers are opting for high-end smartphones to ensure their devices remain technologically relevant for a longer duration.