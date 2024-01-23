Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Apple has started rolling out iOS 17.3 update to eligible iPhone models, starting January 22. This update introduces additional security measures with the “Stolen Device Protection” feature. Besides, it brings a new Unity wallpaper, new features to Apple Music, and more. Here are all the new features coming to iPhones with iOS 17.3 update:

Stolen Device Protection

Apple has added an extra layer of protection to iPhones with Stolen Device Protection. When enabled, some sensitive actions such as accessing stored passwords and bank card details will require a biometric authentication with Face ID without any alternatives such as passcode. In case of security delay, actions such as changing Apple ID passwords and device passcodes will require the user to wait for an hour to perform a second biometric authentication. Additionally, if your iPhone is in a familiar location, these steps are not required and the user can use the device passcode to authenticate like usual.

To enable the feature, go to Settings >>> tap Face ID & Passcode >>> enter your device passcode >>> Tap to turn Stolen Device Protection on.

Music

With the iOS 17.3 update, users can start a collaborative playlist with friends on Apple Music. Users can invite friends to join their playlist where every member can add, reorder and remove tracks from the playlist. Apple Music will also let each individual react to a track within the playlist using emojis.

Follow the steps to collaborate on a playlist in Apple Music:

Open the Apple Music app.

Create a new playlist or open an existing playlist.

Tap on the ‘Add members’ button at the top of the playlist.

Turn on Approve Collaborators to approve those you invite to join your playlist.

Tap Start Collaboration.

Lock Screen

Apple has added a new Unity wallpaper with iOS 17.3 update. Apple said that this addition honours Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

Other changes

The new iOS update includes AirPlay hotel support for streaming content to the TV at select hotels. The updated Apple care and Warranty section in Settings now shows coverage of all devices signed in with users Apple ID. Crash detection features on all iPhone 14 and 15-series have received updates with iOS 17.3.