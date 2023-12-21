Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iOS 17.3: Roundup of new features coming to supported iPhones soon

Apple iOS 17.3: Roundup of new features coming to supported iPhones soon

Apple is currently testing iOS 17.3 in beta, with broader roll out expected soon for supported iPhones - including the models in the iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 17.3 operating software to public beta testers. Among the new features in the beta version is the “Stolen Device Protection” and “Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music”. These features are currently under testing with select opted-in beta users and are expected to rollout with a stable iOS 17.3 update for all eligible iPhones in coming months. Below are the details:

Stolen Device Protection

The upcoming security feature adds a layer of extra protection for iPhone users. With the “Stolen Device Protection” feature enabled, the iPhone can only be unlocked when both passcode input and Face ID authentication matches the requirement. For opted-in users, features such as saved password in iCloud Keychain, factory reset option, saved payment methods, and option for “Lost Mode” are hidden. These can then only be accessed using biometric authentication.

Other sensitive actions such as changing iPhone passcode, Apple ID password, or turning off Find My will also require Face ID unlock. If the iPhone is not near the frequently visited location, the iPhone will wait for an hour to repeat the authentication process.

Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music

Announced at Apple WWDC 2023 event back in June, this feature would allow multiple people to create, edit, and control shared playlists in Apple Music. The feature also allows users to react to songs in collaborative playlists with emojis. Collaborative playlist feature was initially added in the early beta visions of iOS 17.2, but was removed before the update rolled out to general users.

Apple had recently rolled out iOS 17.2 update to eligible iPhone models. The update introduced a series of new features such as the new Journal app, ability to record Spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and more. The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models received an additional ‘Translate’ option that quickly translates phrases and helps users have a conversation with someone in another language. New widgets for the Weather app were also added with the iOS 17.2 update. 

Topics :Apple iOSApple Apple IndiaTechnology

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

