4.7 mn commuters used NCMC for travelling in Delhi Metro in last 6 months

Over 47 lakh commuters have used the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travelling in the Delhi Metro in the last six months till December 12, officials said on Wednesday.

The NCMC facility was launched on June 5 and 47.97 lakh commuters have used this facility till December 12, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

So far, the highest numbers of passengers used this facility in November.

A total of 1.67 lakh commuters used the facility in July, while the numbers were 4.96 lakh in August, 8.52 lakh in September, 12.65 lakh in October, 13.34 lakh in November and 6.81 lakh till December 12, the data stated.

The NCMC is an open-loop card, which enables the users to pay metro travel charges, toll tax, parking fees and retail payments, according to the officials. While the card (SV-2) is a closed-loop card and it is used in the DMRC system only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the indigenously-developed NCMC in March 2019 to enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including for metro and bus services across the country, through a common card.

Modi had launched the NCMC services on the Airport Express Line earlier on December 28, 2020.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.