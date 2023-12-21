Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony sold over 50 million Play Station 5 gaming consoles over three years

Sony sold over 50 million Play Station 5 gaming consoles over three years

Sony's games business was its largest unit by sales and the second-biggest contributor to operating profit after music in the last financial year

Sony PlayStation 5
Reuters Tokyo

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sony is seeing strong momentum for its PlayStation 5 console, a senior games executive said, with lifetime sales exceeding 50 million units and the company recording its best-ever Black Friday period sales for the device.

The entertainment conglomerate is looking for a strong performance from the PS5, which is in its fourth year on the market, during the holiday shopping season to hit its sales target of a record 25 million units in the current financial year ending March 31.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Given the momentum we've had in November and a lot of what we're seeing in December, just in general we're feeling very good about sales overall," said Eric Lempel, senior vice president for global marketing, sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony's games business was its largest unit by sales and the second-biggest contributor to operating profit after music in the last financial year.

Management comments in August that PS5 sales had been weaker than expected led to jitters among investors. Sony has said its 25 million unit goal is a "high target and not within easy reach", with the company looking to strike a good balance between sales volumes and profitability.

"We've done some good promotions this year. I will say we've done fewer promotions at this stage of the lifecycle than we ever have in the history of the company," Lempel said in an interview.

PS5 sales were hampered by supply chain snarls earlier in its lifecycle. Those have eased, with it now gaining tailwinds including the Oct. 20 launch of critically acclaimed game "Marvel's Spider-Man 2".

The Japanese company, which is known for single-player games, is making a push into live-service titles, which offer continuous online play.

Sony's Naughty Dog last week said it has cancelled an online game from its "The Last of Us" franchise, saying releasing it would have hit development of single-player titles.

The company's sales push comes as the industry debates the future for consoles as advances in cloud technology promise gaming untethered from bulky hardware.

For now, consoles continue to draw gamers, with Nintendo's ageing Switch getting a boost this year from the launch of games such as its latest "Zelda" title.

Upcoming PlayStation titles include "The Last of Us Part II Remastered", which launches in January, and limited-time exclusive "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" in February.

"We are still pushing really hard and I think we will have a record-breaking year no matter where we end up," Lempel said.

Also Read

Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launched in India: Details

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

ROG Ally review: Asus' handheld gaming device is good, but not perfect

Sony announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5: Details here

Top 5 upcoming movies to watch in December 2023, check the list here

Apple ramps up Vision Pro production, plans February launch: Report

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

4.7 mn commuters used NCMC for travelling in Delhi Metro in last 6 months

Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit pics of children

Legal experts urge Centre to come up with specific norms for regulating AI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyPlayStationgaming consolesSony Corp

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story