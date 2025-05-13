Apple iOS 18.5 brings incremental upgrades to eligible iPhones: What's new

Apple has rolled out the stable version of iOS 18.5 . The update introduces a number of improvements, including a new wallpaper, an upgrade to Screen Time, changes to the Mail app, and more. Notably, this update does not bring any major new features, which are likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month.

Here are the changes that iOS 18.5 is bringing for iOS users.

iOS 18.5: What is new

Changes in Mail app

iOS 18.5 brings subtle yet helpful UI improvements to the Mail app. The updated three-dot menu now lets users toggle Contact Photos and directly turn off the "Group by Sender" feature without needing to access the Settings app.

New AppleCare management option

iOS 18.5 adds a dedicated AppleCare section under Apple Account settings. Users will be able to check their device coverage and use the new “Manage Plan” feature to renew it. These options appear when selecting a device from the Apple ID list in the Settings app.

Parental controls

Parents will now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child’s device.

Pride Harmony wallpaper

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple said: “The iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colours that change position as users move, lock, or unlock the device.” This new wallpaper reportedly corresponds to the new Pride Harmony face for Apple Watch, which is also now available as part of watchOS 10.5.

Apart from the aforementioned, iOS 18.5 also introduces some bug fixes.