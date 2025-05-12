Tech Wrap May 12: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Android Show, Odyssey monitor

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13. First shown at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, the device boasts an ultra-slim profile and a modern look. The brand’s promotional campaign features the phrase “beyond slim,” hinting at features that extend past its thin build.

Google is hosting “The Android Show: I/O Edition” on May 13 at 10:30 pm (IST). This independently announced session precedes the primary Google I/O developer event, which is scheduled for May 20–21. As suggested by its title, the show is expected to cover major Android updates, including Android 16.

Samsung has debuted the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first OLED gaming monitor to feature a 500Hz refresh rate. The 27-inch QHD OLED display offers a rapid 0.03ms (grey-to-grey) response time. Initial availability includes Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, with wider global release plans underway.

Motorola will launch the Razr 60 Ultra in India on May 13 at 12 pm, as per an Amazon India listing. Already introduced in the US in April, full specifications for the Indian variant have been confirmed via the company’s official site.

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has scheduled the launch of its Neo 10 model in India for May 26. Ahead of the event, a dedicated Amazon India microsite has revealed the smartphone’s specifications, including its performance capabilities and battery details.

Epic Games’ mobile battle royale title Fortnite is expected to make a comeback to the Apple App Store following recent changes in Apple’s Store policies prompted by legal decisions. These now permit third-party links and alternative payment systems within apps. The game’s official X account shared, “We’ve submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the U.S.”

Google’s note-taking app Keep has added support for rich text formatting in its web version. As detailed in a Google Workspace blog post, the new formatting tools are accessible in the bottom-left area of the web editor. These features were previously introduced on Android back in October 2023 and are now arriving on the web platform over a year and a half later.

Apple is reportedly planning special editions of the iPhone to mark the 20th anniversary of its original model in 2027. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant may unveil both its first foldable iPhone and a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” that year. Internally, the company sees these models as the beginning of a new phase for the iPhone, similar to the role the iPhone X played on its 10th anniversary.

The upcoming third-generation Apple Watch Ultra is anticipated to include significant upgrades in health monitoring and communication, according to a 9to5Mac report citing Bloomberg. Features could include high blood pressure detection and the ability to send satellite messages.