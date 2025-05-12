Google Android Show IO edition on May 13: Where to watch and what to expect

Google will host “The Android Show: I/O Edition” on 13 May at 10:30 pm (IST). Notably, this is a standalone event announced by the US technology firm ahead of the annual Google I/O developer conference, scheduled to take place from 20 to 21 May. As the name implies, the event is expected to focus on developments in Android, particularly Android 16.

At last year’s Google I/O conference, Android received limited attention as the emphasis shifted towards artificial intelligence (AI). It appears that Google intends to retain the AI focus during this year’s I/O conference, which may explain the decision to hold a separate event dedicated to Android.

The Android Show I/O Edition: Where to watch

Google’s forthcoming Android Show will stream live on the official Android YouTube channel on May 13 at 10:30 pm (IST).

The Android Show I/O Edition: What to expect

Android 16

The final beta version, Android 16 Beta 4, was released on April 17, 2025. The stable release is expected to be announced on May 13.

According to The Indian Express, although Android 16 may not feature a major visual overhaul, it is expected to introduce several under-the-hood improvements. These include real-time notification updates for applications such as Uber and Swiggy, a notification cooldown function, an updated photo picker, improved accessibility features, and adaptive layouts tailored for smartphones, tablets, and foldable devices.

Furthermore, the operating system is anticipated to include deeper integration of the Gemini AI assistant, enhancing its functionality across various applications and services.

Material Design 3 Expressive

According to a TechCrunch report, a now-deleted Google blog post highlighted the design principles and research underpinning this update, rather than technical specifications. Material 3 Expressive was described as featuring a “bold use of shape and colour” intended to deliver engaging user experiences.

Google’s internal research indicated that users responded positively to expressive and visually rich interfaces, which also improved usability. These features were shown to draw attention to key actions and interface elements, resulting in improved performance—particularly among older users. The report stated that Google believes this design methodology can facilitate intuitive navigation across age groups.

A 9to5Google report noted that the blog post emphasised that Material 3 Expressive is supported by research such as:

Eye tracking – Observing where users naturally focus their gaze.

Surveys and focus groups – Gauging emotional responses to design elements.

Experiments – Collecting data on user preferences and feedback.

Usability testing – Measuring ease of learning and interface usage.

Google concluded that its expressive design elements improve usability by helping users identify primary actions quickly and navigate more efficiently.

Gemini

Most major announcements related to Google’s AI strategy are expected during the I/O keynote on May 20. However, due to Gemini’s central role in the Android ecosystem, it is expected to feature at the Android Show as well.

There may be announcements regarding new capabilities of Gemini for Android devices. While specifics are not confirmed, improvements to Gemini Live may be among the topics discussed.

Android XR

The event is also expected to include updates on Android XR, Google’s extended reality platform, along with Wear OS, its software for smartwatches and wearable technology.

The possible unveiling of Android XR—the mixed reality operating system developed in partnership with Samsung—may occur during this event.