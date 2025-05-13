Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than iPhone 16: Find out why

Apple iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than iPhone 16: Find out why

As per Wall Street Journal, Apple is planning to increase price for iPhone 17 series to accommodate the arrival of new features and designs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Apple’s forthcoming iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series, may be priced higher than the iPhone 16 series. Expected to launch in September, the new series is anticipated to feature updated designs and enhanced functionalities, which are cited as potential factors for the expected price increase. Although the recent trade tensions between the United States and China were initially seen as a possible cause for a price rise, the iPhone maker does not appear to attribute the pricing strategy to tariff-related issues on imports from China.
 
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Apple is considering a price increase that would be linked to the introduction of new features and design changes, rather than geopolitical trade developments.
 

Losses for Apple amidst the tariff war

 
As reported by TechCrunch, Apple is expected to incur a projected loss of approximately USD 900 million in the third quarter as a result of increased tariffs. However, the company has not indicated whether the continuing trade tensions between the United States and China will result in adjustments to product pricing. In response to mounting tariff pressures, Apple has been relocating a greater portion of its iPhone production from China to India in an effort to mitigate potential cost increases.

In a recent development, the United States and China have agreed to a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs on each other’s goods, creating an opportunity for further negotiations. The Trump administration has also introduced a number of tariff exemptions that benefit the technology sector, covering items such as smartphones, laptops, hard drives, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Nonetheless, a prior 20 per cent tariff on certain Chinese imports remains in effect, according to TechCrunch.
  Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate that Apple is preparing to launch an ultra-thin iPhone model later this year.
 
Furthermore, the company is reportedly planning significant innovations for 2027. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple aims to unveil a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” without any visible cutouts, marking the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

