Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for May 13, offering players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These may include rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that enhance the overall gaming experience.

As the codes are only valid for a limited time and can be redeemed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to act quickly.

Check out the updated list of active codes below, along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 13, 2025 are:

FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7

FETGERT5G56GJ7N6

FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3

FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2

FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1

FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7

FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8

FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6

FGERT5TG6YE546V7

F5YH456HYT6HGR53

FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4

FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1

FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are instantly sent to the player's in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes gold or diamonds, the in-game balance is updated right away.

Players can gain access to exclusive time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that enhance the game's aesthetics.

Each code can be used up to 500 times per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it's best to redeem them promptly.