Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for May 13. Players can follow this detailed guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released a set of redeem codes for May 13, offering players an opportunity to claim exclusive in-game rewards for free. These may include rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other valuable items that enhance the overall gaming experience.
 
As the codes are only valid for a limited time and can be redeemed by a restricted number of users, players are advised to act quickly.
 
Check out the updated list of active codes below, along with simple steps to redeem them.
 
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
 
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 13, 2025 are:
  • FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7
  • FETGERT5G56GJ7N6
  • FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3
  • FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2
  • FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1
  • FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7
  • FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8
  • FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6
  • FGERT5TG6YE546V7
  • F5YH456HYT6HGR53
  • FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4
  • FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1
  • FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are instantly sent to the player's in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward includes gold or diamonds, the in-game balance is updated right away.
 
Players can gain access to exclusive time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual upgrades that enhance the game's aesthetics.
Each code can be used up to 500 times per day and is only valid for 12 hours, so it's best to redeem them promptly.
First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

